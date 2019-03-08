Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Cromwell’s House in Ely re-opened by Earl Spencer - and guest get a short history lesson in the Lord Protector ‘hero or villain’

PUBLISHED: 19:52 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:53 28 March 2019

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

He is the author of a book about the man and as the current mayor of Ely, it was fitting that Mike Rouse was called upon to play a role in the re-opening of Oliver Cromwell’s House following refurbishment.

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Cllr Rouse told guests – including Earl Spencer who performed the official opening and who has himself become a prolific author from the Cromwell era - of the city’s long association with the one time Lord Protector.

He also explained how 30 years ago, when chairman of the district council, he helped to put together the case for converting the former vicarage into what is now Cromwell’s House.

“I remember meeting with the chief executive and the bishop as the future of this building was uncertain,” he said.

“It had ceased to be the vicarage and was vacant. I was determined that it should be acquired for the community as part of Ely’s heritage. And that indeed was what happened with East Cambridgeshire Council refurbishing the house as the new tourism information centre and visitor attraction.”

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Cllr Rouse said a year ago responsibility for the house was moved – along with tourism - to the City of Ely Council “which I believe is the right and proper thing. “Tourism and visitor income is essential for the economic well being of Ely.”

He said: “Ely must continue to improve its heritage offer to complement the cathedral, one of the greatest glories of the world.”

Cllr Rouse told guests of the history of the house “a home which changed Cromwell’s fortunes – the threshold over which he and his wife Joan brought their children. These were Robert, Oliver, Bridget, Richard, Henry and Elizabeth to be joined by Mary and Frances born here.”

Cllr Rouse said it was remarkable that visitors could enjoy visiting “the rooms where they ate, where they slept and where the children played”.

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

The refurbishment concentrates on one of the main rooms which has been given a substantial make over to bring home to visitors the life and times of Cromwell.

The money for the refurbishment was made possible by funding from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development through the Cambridgeshire Fens LEADER programme, co-ordinated by Cambridgeshire ACRE.

“This building has a unique place in our country’s history” he said and the staff who work there have “incredible enthusiasm” for bringing that story to as many people as possible.

Earl Spencer, now a successful novelist, said whether people regarded Cromwell as a hero or villain there was no doubt he was a “colossus of a figure” who had impacted greatly on society. He was “a driven, clever, persuasive man and led one of the great stand out moments in British history”.

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Tracey Harding said the success of Cromwell’s House was partly because it brought in visitors of all ages and that was important for its viability and future.

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Expect traffic delays when the A142 closes for essential resurfacing

The A142 at Stuntney Road, Ely, is being resurfaced as part of a programme by Cambridgeshire County Council to repair drought damaged roads across the county. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

New state-of-the-art dementia care home - with cinema room - to create 100 jobs and open in Ely this July

A new state-of-the-art care home providing dementia care for 66 residents will create 100 jobs in Ely. Picture: GREENSLEEVES CARE.

Tributes flood in for Clem Tompsett MBE - described as ‘the greatest carrot grower in the UK- after his death was announced at the weekend

Clem Tompsett MBE whose death has been announced. Clem has been described as 'one of the great carrot growers in the UK'. Picture; FAMILY

Soham cafe told to make ‘major improvements’ despite ‘very good’ cleanliness rating

A Tasca in Soham High Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

So what should become of the floating ‘shed’ that is annoying and frustrating other river users on the Ouse?

A floating shed on the River Ouse near Ely has provoked a furious response.

Most Read

Expect traffic delays when the A142 closes for essential resurfacing

The A142 at Stuntney Road, Ely, is being resurfaced as part of a programme by Cambridgeshire County Council to repair drought damaged roads across the county. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

New state-of-the-art dementia care home - with cinema room - to create 100 jobs and open in Ely this July

A new state-of-the-art care home providing dementia care for 66 residents will create 100 jobs in Ely. Picture: GREENSLEEVES CARE.

Tributes flood in for Clem Tompsett MBE - described as ‘the greatest carrot grower in the UK- after his death was announced at the weekend

Clem Tompsett MBE whose death has been announced. Clem has been described as 'one of the great carrot growers in the UK'. Picture; FAMILY

Soham cafe told to make ‘major improvements’ despite ‘very good’ cleanliness rating

A Tasca in Soham High Street. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

So what should become of the floating ‘shed’ that is annoying and frustrating other river users on the Ouse?

A floating shed on the River Ouse near Ely has provoked a furious response.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Cromwell’s House in Ely re-opened by Earl Spencer - and guest get a short history lesson in the Lord Protector ‘hero or villain’

Earl Spencer performed the official opening of the newly re-furbished Cromwell's House in Ely. Guests included mayor Mike Rouse, council chairman Peter Cresswell, lord lieutenant Julie Spence and supporters and friends. Guests tucked into canapes from original recipes. Picture: ARCHANT

Council chairman bows out with with civic reception in the splendour of the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral

Outgoing East Cambs Council chairman Peter Cresswell and his wife Rosalyn hosted their final civic reception in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral. He thanked the dean and chapter for their courtesy in allowing the reception to be held there. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Netting to stop birds nesting to be removed from Ely school during Easter break

Ely school criticised over tree netting to stop nesting birds. Picture: ELAINE EWART

Athlete from Waterbeach looking for local brands to advertise on his kit in aid of EACH charity at Triathlon World Championships in Switzerland

Jonathon Clarke of Waterbeach (pictured) is looking for local brands to advertise on his kit in aid of EACH charity ahead of the Triathlon World Championships in Switzerland. Picture: EACH

Man charged with production of cannabis and criminal damage after police discover Cheveley cannabis factory by chance

Man arrested in connection with Cheveley cannabis factory. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists