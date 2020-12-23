Published: 4:56 PM December 23, 2020

Sandra Holmes joined East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice in Milton near Cambridge in 1990, just one year after it opened. - Credit: EACH

A dedicated children’s hospice worker has been congratulated by the chief executive after clocking up 30 years of service since 1990.

Sandra Holmes joined East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice (EACH) in Milton just one year after it opened and was praised for her service on December 22.

The senior care assistant has seen “nearly everything” at the hospice just north of Cambridge and received flowers from chief executive Phil Gormley.

Ms Holmes said: “I really can’t believe it’s been 30 years since I joined EACH - time really does fly - and to think when I started I only planned to stay for two years!

“I have seen lots of changes over the last 30 years, some good, some not so good and some very challenging.

EACH chief executive Phil Gormley with Sandra. - Credit: EACH

“I have seen changes in government, changes in patrons, changes in managers, changes in staff and changes in the building structure.

“We have added an education centre, rearranged and added the new kitchen and dining room, and carried out two changes of our teenage den… the list goes on.

“However, the one thing I value most is the opportunity I’ve had to be part of some very special children, young people and their families’ lives.

“I feel very honoured and privileged to have been part of their journey. The hospice is truly an amazing place.

“Over the years, I feel I have developed and grown along with EACH, learning so many new skills and being able to share and support my colleagues.

“We have worked through some challenging times, but none more so than now with COVID.”

Sandra is looking forward to continuing her time with EACH and helping the charity continue to adapt its services to meet the constant ongoing need for complex nursing and end of life care throughout the pandemic.

EACH relies on voluntary donations for the majority of its income, receiving only around 16 per cent of its funding from statutory sources.

It is forecasting a £2.2 million loss in funding over the next 12 months as a result of disruption to fundraising activities and its shops, equating to a third of the total it needs to support families across East Anglia.

To make a donation, visit: www.each.org.uk/donate