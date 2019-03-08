Children's charity seeks recruits at Ely and Soham shops ahead of summer trading

A children's charity is recruiting new personnel at their Ely and Soham branches this summer.

East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) shops are looking to supplement their teams of staff and volunteers ready for summer trading.

Recruits are required to complete all sorts of tasks, from steaming clothes to dressing windows and operating tills.

Gilly Platell, manager of the Ely branch, said: "Summer's a time when we really struggle to get volunteers and we'd love to have new faces join our teams.

"Even if you can only spare a few hours a week, you can make a big difference."

Karen Galley and Jackie Fuller are among current volunteers at the Soham shop.

Karen said: "After my illness, volunteering helps me get motivated and socialise with people."

Jackie added: "After retiring from the retail industry I still enjoy working with the variety of different people you meet."

EACH cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across the region whilst supporting their families, needing to raise £4.9 million in income from its shops every year.

To find out more about volunteering at EACH in Ely or Soham, drop by either shop for a chat, email volunteerservices@each.org.uk or call 01223 205183.