Man warned he could be jailed after pleading guilty to nightclub glass attack on man who was sitting with his former partner

PUBLISHED: 15:47 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:47 04 September 2020

Dylan Houghton, of Carter Street, Fordham,

Dylan Houghton, of Carter Street, Fordham, "glassed" a man who was sitting at the same table as one of his former partners in a nightclub. The 39-year-old has been warned he could be jailed.

An East Cambridgeshire man who “glassed” a man who was sitting at the same table as one of his former partners in a nightclub has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced next month.

Judge Emma Peters told Dylan Houghton, of Fordham: “You have a previous conviction for a similar offence and in those circumstances all options are open, including immediate prison, and you ought to make plans accordingly.”

Houghton, 39, of Canter Street, pleaded guilty at a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (September 4) to unlawfully wounding Lukasz Dolecinski on December 15 last year.

Matthew Kirk, prosecuting, said Houghton was awaiting sentence for two breaches of a restraining order relating to a former partner and asked for these two offences to be sentenced with the unlawful wounding charge.

He said the victim had been attacked after Houghton saw him sitting with one of his former partners in a nightclub

Judge Peters adjourned sentencing until October 6 or 7.

Houghton is on conditional bail.

