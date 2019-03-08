Red Arrows to return to Duxford as part of the Flying Legends air show

The Red Arrows – will return to the Flying Legends air show this July, one of the few opportunities for the public to see them display this year before the team heads to the United States on tour. Picture; MoD Archant

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team – the Red Arrows – are to make a spectacular return to this year’s Flying Legends air show.

They will provide one of the few opportunities to see their dynamic aerobatics before they head on a tour of the United States.

The team's display on July 13 will be the only chance to see them at historic Duxford this year.

Squadron Leader Martin Pert, team leader of the Red Arrows, said: “It is always a privilege to display at Duxford.”

Flying Legends will feature more than 50 historic aircraft in choreographed set piece displays, from iconic Spitfires to favourites such as B-17 'SallyB' and a host of exotic visiting warbirds.

The show will also mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day when the Allies stormed Normandy to free Europe from Nazi tyranny.

Nick Grey, Director of the Fighter Collection, said: “75 years ago, the largest armada ever to set sail left our shores for France. We celebrate the courage of the young men and women who gave their lives to save the free world.

“Flying Legends is a tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice and to the

millions who designed, manufactured, flew and maintained the flying machines that helped win the war.

“It is a special privilege to present this unique show with our friends at IWM Duxford and, in particular, to celebrate this major D-Day anniversary.”

