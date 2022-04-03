Jon Armstrong and Daniel Block will play the roles of Boland and Bernstein in the musical ‘Dogfight’ to be performed by Wilburton Theatre Group. - Credit: DeeDee Doke

The director of an award-winning musical said she is “very lucky” to have two of its main characters on board.

The pair will feature as the best friends of ‘anti-hero’, Eddie Birdlace played by Michael Broom as recent recruits to the US Marines.

Director DeeDee Doke said: “We're very lucky to have these two particular guys in the show.

“Their commitment to the show and their characters, their energy and their drive are rare and wonderful!”

Jon was approached by DeeDee after the pair featured in a production of Grease last summer.

“I feel the audience will connect with Boland,” he said.

“People should expect the ‘love hate’ nature towards the character and some may not connect to him because of his attitude.”

DeeDee said Daniel was advised to look into ‘Dogfight’ by a mutual friend, who is already building chemistry with his co-actor.

“Jon and Dan are playing kind of flat, nasty, supporting, or secondary, characters in ‘Dogfight,’ she added.

“However, they give these guys blood and soul that are generally missed in this show; you can't take your eyes off them.”

The musical, that’s recommended for ages 15+, will be performed at St Peter’s Hall, 41 High Street, Wilburton at 7:30pm on April 7,8 and 9, and at 2:30pm on April 9.

Tickets are £12 and are available online through ticketsource.