Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cyclist, 70, dies after collision with a Ford van in Dullingham near Newmarket today

PUBLISHED: 17:23 08 January 2019

A cyclist aged 70 died today after a collision involving a Ford van at Dullingham near Newmarket. Graphic: ARCHANT

A cyclist aged 70 died today after a collision involving a Ford van at Dullingham near Newmarket. Graphic: ARCHANT

Archant

A man has died following a collision on Station Road, Dullingham this afternoon.

At about 12.30pm, a cyclist, a man in his 70s, was involved in a collision with a white Ford van heading in the opposite direction.

Officers attended the scene with ambulance crews, but the man died at the scene.

Anyone who saw the collision should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the road policing unit quoting incident 214 of 8 January.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Driver killed on A1303 near Bottisham after leaving the road and crashing into tree – the road is now closed

A man has been killed on the A1303 near Bottisham after colliding into a tree this morning (January 7). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ex football coach Kit Carson dies in car crash on first day of trial to face child sex offences

Former youth football coach Kit Carson accused of sexually abusing 11 boys under the age of 16 has died in a car crash. Pictured here in April 2018. Picture: PRESS ASSOCIATION

Fresh organic produce from local farmers available at new farm shop in Littleport

Fresh organic produce from local farmers available at new farm shop in Littleport. Picture: RICHARD TAYLOR

‘Cockney in the Countryside’: Blog about woman’s journey from London to Ely attracts almost 20,000 followers

Mother-of-three from Ely, Michelle Davey, has launched a lifestyle blog on her antics from London to the countryside - it has already attracted 11,000 followers. Picture: MICHELLE DAVEY

Car torched by arsonists on White Hart Lane in Littleport

A car was torched by arsonists in Littleport on Saturday night (January 5). Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Most Read

Commuter dies after ‘fall from height’ at Canary Wharf station

A person has died at Canary Wharf Station. Pic: Joe Lord

Isle of Dogs death: Victim named as 35-year-old Sarah Ashraf

Sarah Ashraf's body was found at her home in East Ferry Road. Pic: Google

CCTV image released after man stabbed in stomach outside Bow Church station

Police want to speak to this man about a stabbing outside Bow Church DLR station. Picture: BTP

Murder hunt launched after woman found dead in her Isle of Dogs home

Sarah Ashraf's body was found at her home in East Ferry Road. Pic: Google

Coffee thrown at men during homophobic attack on rush hour Tube

Police would like to speak to this woman. Picture: BTP

Latest from the Ely Standard

Cyclist, 70, dies after collision with a Ford van in Dullingham near Newmarket today

A cyclist aged 70 died today after a collision involving a Ford van at Dullingham near Newmarket. Graphic: ARCHANT

Ex football coach Kit Carson dies in car crash on first day of trial to face child sex offences

Former youth football coach Kit Carson accused of sexually abusing 11 boys under the age of 16 has died in a car crash. Pictured here in April 2018. Picture: PRESS ASSOCIATION

Road safety schemes in East Cambridgeshire to get share of £3 million funding

A new cycle route link from Soham to Ely and an upgrade to the footway on the A142 Witcham Toll will be improved as part of £3 million funding for road safety. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after crash

A woman is in a life-threatening condition following a crash in Lakenheath Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

East Cambridgeshire Schools Art Competition winners announced and exhibition on display at Babylon Gallery

Babylon ARTS & Ely Hereward Rotary Club announced the winners of the East Cambridgeshire Schools Art Competition at the exhibition launch at the Babylon Gallery on Ely’s Riverside on Friday January 4. Picture: CAROLINE CAWLEY.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists