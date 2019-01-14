Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Young Cambridgeshire residents receive Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award at special ceremony

14 January, 2019 - 11:04
Vice Lord Lieutenant for Cambridgeshire Richard Barnwell presenting young people with Duke of Edinburgh certificates of commendation at a ceremony held at Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, January 5. Picture: CCC

Vice Lord Lieutenant for Cambridgeshire Richard Barnwell presenting young people with Duke of Edinburgh certificates of commendation at a ceremony held at Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, January 5. Picture: CCC

CCC

A handful of young Cambridgeshire residents have received their Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award after completing various challenges.

Youngsters from across the county gathered for a special ceremony held at the Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, January 5.

Richard Barnwell, Vice Lord Lieutenant for Cambridgeshire, presented the young people with certificates of commendation in front of their friends and family.

Organised by the Cambridgeshire County Council, the event was chaired by Erin Grant, a previous Duke of Edinburgh Gold Awardee.

Seven youngsters gave speeches about their experience. They had taken part in activities in all areas of the UK, Morocco, Thailand, Africa and the Alps.

Individuals can take between 12 months and nine years to complete all sections of their Duke of Edinburgh Award.

The final stage will be to receive their ‘Gold Certificates’ at St James’s Palace in London, where they will meet HRH Prince Edward, The Earl of Wessex.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Closure threat to Wisbech school - students face daily 80 mile round trip to St Neots

Pupils form the Unity Academy in Wisbech on a recent school outing to Sandringham woods. The school may be closed by the end of the year and pupils sent in taxis instead to St Neots.

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

Happy birthday! Mary celebrates her 100th birthday with four generations of her family in Ely

Mary Pedley celebrated her 100th birthday on January 11. Photo: Rob Morris

Cyclist named following fatal crash in Dullingham

Cyclist named following fatal crash in Dullingham. Edgar Monks, 77, of Hitherford, Over, was cycling on Station Road when he was involved in a crash with a white Ford van. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

School Sport: Rugby call-up for King’s Ely student Stiff

King's Ely sixth-form student Tom Stiff has been picked for the Lambs under-18 Midlands squad

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ely health ‘superhub’ form group to contribute to plans

Superhub at Princess of Wales in Ely is looking to form a group of supporters. Picture: ARCHANT.

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air this Thursday

DIY SOS: The Big Build episode featuring Mildenhall man Simon Dobbin to air next week. Simon Dobbin pictured with his wife Nicole outside Basildon Crown Court after 12 men were sentenced for the attack which left him brain damaged. Picture: BBC.

School Sport: Rugby call-up for King’s Ely student Stiff

King's Ely sixth-form student Tom Stiff has been picked for the Lambs under-18 Midlands squad

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

Young Cambridgeshire residents receive Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award at special ceremony

Vice Lord Lieutenant for Cambridgeshire Richard Barnwell presenting young people with Duke of Edinburgh certificates of commendation at a ceremony held at Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, January 5. Picture: CCC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists