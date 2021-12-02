News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Trainspotters catch Duchess of Sutherland whistling through Fens

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:42 AM December 2, 2021
The Duchess of Sutherland passes by Ely Cathedral

The Duchess of Sutherland steam locomotive passes Ely Cathedral. - Credit: Terry Harris

Early morning trainspotters were perhaps caught by surprise when they saw one of Britain’s finest locomotives today (Thursday). 

The 46233 Duchess of Sutherland was passing through Ely railway station on its way to Worcester, according to Railworld in Peterborough. 

It was also due at March rail station before making its way to the Worcester Christmas Fayre this weekend. 

One resident said vintage trains like the Duchess of Sutherland “really do look fabulous”. 

The 46233 Duchess of Sutherland, with its engine built in 1938, are perhaps known as some of the most powerful classes of locomotives to run on a British railway. 

It used to haul fast express passenger services between London Euston and Glasgow, before it was saved from scrap in 1964 after running over 1.6 million miles. 

The Duchess was then moved on to Bressingham Steam Museum in Norfolk. 

But after being acquired by the Princess Royal Class Locomotive Trust, it was restored to full working order thanks to a grant of over £352,000. 

