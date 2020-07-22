Young man who stabbed ‘acquaintance’ after he didn’t buy him mobile phone is jailed

A young man who stabbed an acquaintance after they failed to buy him a pay-monthly mobile phone has been jailed for four years.

Callum Everett of High Street, Wicken pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife in a public place on July 21.

The 21-year-old appeared at Cambridge Crown Court and was handed a four-year sentence following the incident on April 25.

The court heard how Everett had asked his 39-year-old victim to purchase a mobile phone on his behalf with the intention of paying him back £24.99 upfront and then cash on a monthly basis.

When Everett failed to do so, the victim posted goading messages on Facebook before the pair agreed to meet to resolve the issue.

However, Everett arrived at the meeting place in Drury Lane armed with a knife and after a short grapple, stabbed the victim in the chest.

The victim was taken to hospital and suffered a one-two inch wound to the chest. He has since made a full recovery.

Detective Constable Louisa Abbott: “Had Everett left the knife at home; the outcome of this case would’ve been very different.

“It was just by luck that the knife didn’t hit any major organs and goes to show the dangers of carrying a knife.

“Knife crime is a priority for the force and we will continue to work tirelessly to take weapons off the streets.”

If you know someone who carries a knife, you should contact police by calling 101 or by visiting: bit.ly/2ZSxnuZ