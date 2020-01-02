Drunk driver from Ely who 'could have killed someone' given suspended sentence

A drunk driver from Ely "could have killed someone" after he hit a car and mounted the pavement outside of Ely Police Station.

Graham Coleman, 57, was more than double the legal limit when the incident happened in his Vauxhall Insignia on Nutholt Lane on December 23.

Cambridge Magistrates Court said Coleman's offence was "so serious and driving while intoxicated was appalling".

Coleman, from St Ovins Green, was found to have 84mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35mg.

He was disqualified from driving for nearly four years (46 months) and given a suspended sentence of eight weeks for 12 months after appearing at court on Christmas Eve. He pleaded guilty.

Magistrates said: "He hit another car and mounted the pavement outside the police station.

"He could have killed someone. The sentence is suspended to give the defendant an opportunity to reform his behaviour."

Court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge fee of £122 were also ordered to be paid.