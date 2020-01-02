Advanced search

Drunk driver from Ely who 'could have killed someone' given suspended sentence

PUBLISHED: 12:59 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:13 02 January 2020

Drunk driver from Ely that ‘could have killed someone’ given suspended sentence. Stock image. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Drunk driver from Ely that 'could have killed someone' given suspended sentence. Stock image. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Archant

A drunk driver from Ely "could have killed someone" after he hit a car and mounted the pavement outside of Ely Police Station.

Graham Coleman, 57, was more than double the legal limit when the incident happened in his Vauxhall Insignia on Nutholt Lane on December 23.

Cambridge Magistrates Court said Coleman's offence was "so serious and driving while intoxicated was appalling".

Coleman, from St Ovins Green, was found to have 84mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35mg.

You may also want to watch:

He was disqualified from driving for nearly four years (46 months) and given a suspended sentence of eight weeks for 12 months after appearing at court on Christmas Eve. He pleaded guilty.

Magistrates said: "He hit another car and mounted the pavement outside the police station.

"He could have killed someone. The sentence is suspended to give the defendant an opportunity to reform his behaviour."

Court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge fee of £122 were also ordered to be paid.

Most Read

Sutton restaurant The Anchor Inn to close due to ‘huge business rates, no bank support and cheap chains ruining independents’

“No bank support, huge business rates and cheap chains ruining independents” are among the reasons why Sutton hotel and restaurant The Anchor Inn is closing its doors for good. Picture: THE ANCHOR INN/FACEBOOK

Hare coursing cars blocked in by rural police team in Soham

Hare coursing cars blocked in by rural police team in Soham. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

100 jobs could be on the way to Soham if, as expected, 70 bedroom care home, children’s nursery and homes get approved

Soham care home, for 70 residents, and new children's nursery and housing. Plans expected to be agreed by East Cambs Council. Up to 100 new jobs to be created. Images; FRONTIER ESTATES

Busy weekend for rural cops in Fenland as officers are ‘run off their feet’ with crime – some receiving a helping hand

Rural crime officers in Fenland were �run off their feet� over the weekend after being inundated with incidents. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Most Read

Sutton restaurant The Anchor Inn to close due to ‘huge business rates, no bank support and cheap chains ruining independents’

“No bank support, huge business rates and cheap chains ruining independents” are among the reasons why Sutton hotel and restaurant The Anchor Inn is closing its doors for good. Picture: THE ANCHOR INN/FACEBOOK

Hare coursing cars blocked in by rural police team in Soham

Hare coursing cars blocked in by rural police team in Soham. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

100 jobs could be on the way to Soham if, as expected, 70 bedroom care home, children’s nursery and homes get approved

Soham care home, for 70 residents, and new children's nursery and housing. Plans expected to be agreed by East Cambs Council. Up to 100 new jobs to be created. Images; FRONTIER ESTATES

Busy weekend for rural cops in Fenland as officers are ‘run off their feet’ with crime – some receiving a helping hand

Rural crime officers in Fenland were �run off their feet� over the weekend after being inundated with incidents. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Latest from the Ely Standard

Manea misses out on better 3 and 4G after Fenland Council rejects mast application - but parish council is not happy with the decision

Manea parish council is unhappy with the reasons for refusal by Fenland Council of new mast that would have improved 3 and 4G communications. Picture; GOOGLE

Drunk driver from Ely who ‘could have killed someone’ given suspended sentence

Drunk driver from Ely that ‘could have killed someone’ given suspended sentence. Stock image. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Brady Stone bows out as Ely City chief with a valuable point

Brady Stone and Martin Grey following the final game of their Ely City reign. Picture: FRASER BADCOCK

Rail services across Cambridgeshire still cancelled going into New Year due to train upgrades and signalling problems

Rail services across Cambridgeshire and the Fens are still cancelled going into the New Year due to signalling problems and train upgrades. Picture: File

LETTER: Rotary Club of Ely says ‘thank you’ after £8,000 raised for charity from Christmas collections

The Rotary Club of Ely would like to thank the people of Ely and the surrounding area once again for their generosity and support of their Christmas collections. Picture: PHIL SMITH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists