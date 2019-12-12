Police force their way into Littleport house in crack down on drugs

Drugs raid in Littleport was unsuccessful for East Cambs Police but they vow to continue their crack down. Picture; POLICE Archant

Police forced their way into a house in Littleport today (Friday) as part of an ongoing crack down on drugs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Drugs raid in Littleport was unsuccessful for East Cambs Police but they vow to continue their crack down. Picture; POLICE Drugs raid in Littleport was unsuccessful for East Cambs Police but they vow to continue their crack down. Picture; POLICE

Police forced their way into a house in Littleport today (Friday) as part of an ongoing crack down on drugs.

East Cambs police had obtained a warrant to search the house in Victoria Street after gathering intelligence in recent weeks.

However on this occasion the raid proved to be unsuccessful.

You may also want to watch:

"No arrests have been made or anything seized on this occasion," said a police spokesman on their Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page.

However police say they will continue to tackle drug dealers in the district and re-issued an appeal for people to contact them.

The spokesman said people who suspect an address is being used for drug activity can contact them on 101 or use the online reporting form on the Cambridgeshire Police website.

Earlier this month police in Huntingdonshire police enjoyed more success when they raided a house in Little Paxton They discovered a cannabis factory with nearly £300,000 worth of drugs inside it.