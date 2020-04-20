Large bag of cannabis found in man’s rucksack after he is caught running from police

A large amount of cannabis was discovered in a man’s rucksack after he was caught running from police officers in Ely.

Earlier last week, officers spotted the man not sticking government guidance and decided to follow him in Cherry Hill park.

After sprinting away from the police, members of the public guided officers who then managed to catch up with him shortly after.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Local officers spotted a male not sticking to the guidance and he decided to run off from officers at the Cherry Hill park in Ely.

“Thank you to the members of public who directed and assisted officers who were able to catch up with him.

“On searching him, he had a large amount of cannabis in his rucksack. He has since been interviewed and will be going to court soon. Running off from the police does not count as exercise!”

