A 29-year-old man was arrested in Ely after officers found him with £1,200 in cash and a large quantity or suspected class A drugs when they raided his home in Chief Street at around 4am on Saturday January 4.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Ely after officers found him with £1,200 in cash and a large quantity of suspected class A drugs.

Officers raided the man's home in Chief Street at about 4am on Saturday (January 4).

When they gained entry they found wads of ten and twenty pound notes as well as 29 packets filled with suspicious white substances.

Posting about the unexpected discovery on the Facebook page Policing East Cambridgeshire, the officer seemed similarly in disbelief.

He simply wrote: "A 29-year-old man was arrested in Chief Street, Ely, in the early hours of Saturday after officers found him with all of this..."