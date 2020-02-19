Drugs and dart gun seized in raid following intelligence linking house to importation of illegal weapons

Drugs and a dart gun were seized in a raid at a house in Orchard Way, Burwell, following intelligence that linked the property to the importation of illegal weapons.

Drugs and a dart gun were seized in a raid at a house in Burwell following intelligence that linked the property to the importation of illegal weapons.

Acting on intelligence officers from the Southern Community Action Team, together with the special constabulary, officers executed a warrant in Orchard Way today (Wednesday February 19).

Inside the property they found the weapon as well as a significant amount of cannabis, cannabis resin and a quantity of other drugs. No arrests have yet been made.

PC Brad Munday said: "Today's warrant was a result of intelligence linking the property to the importation of illegal weapons.

"While we realise some weapons are advertised online and seem accessible, it is an offence to import them and we will act on any intelligence in relation to these kinds of offences."

Guidance on offensive weapons can be found at www.gov.uk/guidance/import-controls-on-offensive-weapons.

Know someone who carries a weapon? Help police to tackle serious street-based violence and report it by calling 101 or visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.