Advanced search

Driver arrested and vehicle seized 'after police sense something not quite right' in Littleport

PUBLISHED: 10:23 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 05 September 2019

A driver was arrested and had their vehicle seized in Littleport last night (September 4) after they tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

A driver was arrested and had their vehicle seized in Littleport last night (September 4) after they tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

Archant

A driver was arrested and had their vehicle seized in Littleport last night (September 4) after they tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

A driver was arrested and had their vehicle seized in Littleport last night (September 4) after they tested positive for cocaine and cannabis. A driver was arrested and had their vehicle seized in Littleport last night (September 4) after they tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

You may also want to watch:

The motorist was also found to be disqualified from driving when officers from the road policing unit stopped their car "after sensing something was not quite right".

A driver was arrested and had their vehicle seized in Littleport last night (September 4) after they tested positive for cocaine and cannabis. A driver was arrested and had their vehicle seized in Littleport last night (September 4) after they tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

Driver was disqualified from driving and tested positive for cocaine and cannabis. Arrested and vehicle seized #1830 ♀️ #fatal4 #SaferCambs‬

Most Read

Male passenger dies after car collides with bridge on B1049 near Cottenham

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, Ilford, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm on Friday (August 30). Picture: POLICE

‘It is a true labour of love’ - new eco friendly farm shop with local produce opens in Ely

New eco friendly farm shop Unwrapped oens in Ely. Picture: JO EVANS

Emergency services swarm Addenbrooke’s Hospital as six staff members are rushed to A&E after ‘unconfirmed substance’ leak

Six members of staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital have been rushed to A&E following a substance leak. Picture: PA Images / PA WIRE

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Littleport man charged with aggravated burglary at Pymoor near Ely

Adrian Powell, 45, of Granby Street, Littleport, has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary at Hundred Foot Bank, Pymoor, near Ely, on Augustt 1. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Most Read

Male passenger dies after car collides with bridge on B1049 near Cottenham

Samir Ashraf, 18, of Eastern Avenue, Ilford, died when a black Vauxhall Corsa he was travelling in collided with a bridge on the B1049 near Cottenham at about 5.45pm on Friday (August 30). Picture: POLICE

‘It is a true labour of love’ - new eco friendly farm shop with local produce opens in Ely

New eco friendly farm shop Unwrapped oens in Ely. Picture: JO EVANS

Emergency services swarm Addenbrooke’s Hospital as six staff members are rushed to A&E after ‘unconfirmed substance’ leak

Six members of staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital have been rushed to A&E following a substance leak. Picture: PA Images / PA WIRE

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Littleport man charged with aggravated burglary at Pymoor near Ely

Adrian Powell, 45, of Granby Street, Littleport, has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary at Hundred Foot Bank, Pymoor, near Ely, on Augustt 1. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Latest from the Ely Standard

St Mary’s Antiques in Ely to feature on BBC show Antiques Road Trip tomorrow

St Mary’s Antiques in Ely to feature on BBC show Antiques Road Trip tomorrow (Friday September 6). The show follows a visit from famous auctioneer Charles Hanson.

Great Chesterford and District Garden Society’s annual show on Saturday, September 7

There will be a class again this year for animals made out of vegetables

More than 3,000 people in Cambridgeshire visited Citizens Advice last year

More than 3,000 people visited Citizens Advice in Cambridgeshire. Picture: ARCHANT

Driver arrested and vehicle seized ‘after police sense something not quite right’ in Littleport

A driver was arrested and had their vehicle seized in Littleport last night (September 4) after they tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

Littleport Brass bandroom gets a makeover

Littleport Brass bandroom gets a makeover. Uniforms, maces and trophies. Picture: LYN GUEST-DE SWARTE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists