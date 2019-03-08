Driver arrested and vehicle seized 'after police sense something not quite right' in Littleport

A driver was arrested and had their vehicle seized in Littleport last night (September 4) after they tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

The motorist was also found to be disqualified from driving when officers from the road policing unit stopped their car "after sensing something was not quite right".

Driver was disqualified from driving and tested positive for cocaine and cannabis. Arrested and vehicle seized #1830 ♀️ #fatal4 #SaferCambs‬