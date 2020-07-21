Jail for drug dealing law student who had heroin and cocaine worth nearly £4,000 at uni accommodation

A drug dealing law student who was found with cash, a mobile phone containing text messages to 99 customers and heroin and cocaine worth nearly £4,000 at his university accommodation has been jailed for five years.

Samuel Kayode, of Anderson Road, London was living in accommodation at at Anglia Ruskin University was first stopped by police in March 2019.

The 26-year-old matched the description of someone seen dealing drugs and attempted to make off when he saw police in Broad Street.

He was found with cash and a mobile phone containing text messages to 99 customers stating he had ‘good quality drugs of two types available for sale all day’.

His accommodation in Peter Taylor House was also searched and almost £4,000, heroin, cocaine and drug paraphernalia were recovered.

Kayode was spotted again in Fitzroy Lane on 17 January (2020) and once again attempted to run away while discarding wraps along the way.

Heroin and crack cocaine worth £620 were seized along with three mobile phones and cash.

At Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (20 July) he was sentenced to a total of five years in prison after previously pleading guilty to four counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and acquiring criminal property.

While sentencing, His Honour Judge Bridge commented that Kayode was previously ‘a man of good character’ but it became clear in March 2019 that he was ‘using his position to deal in class A drugs’.

Detective Constable Daniella Lewis said: “We’re committed to tackling drug dealing across the county and this sentence reflects how seriously the courts take street dealing.

“These substances wreak havoc on people’s lives, and dealing can often be linked to violence, intimidation and other offences, as people look to feed their addictions.”

If you suspect someone is involved in drug dealing, report to police online at https://bit.ly/2CnPdx2 or by calling 101.