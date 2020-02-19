Advanced search

Dealer who stashed drugs in his pants jailed for two years

PUBLISHED: 15:11 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 19 February 2020

Dealer who stashed drugs in his pants jailed for two years. Tahmidur Rahman, 21, was approached by officers in Rustat Road, Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

A drug dealer hid 100 wraps of crack cocaine and 70 wraps of heroin worth £1,700 is his underpants.

Tahmidur Rahman, 21, was approached by officers in Rustat Road, Cambridge, on June 24, who believed he was acting suspiciously.

Rahman claimed he had travelled up on a train from London and was waiting for a friend.

Officers searched him, found he had two mobile phones and arrested him on suspicion of the drugs offences.

He was taken into custody at Parkside Police Station where he was told he would be strip searched.

Rahman immediately told officers that the drugs were in his underpants and produced two bags from inside his boxer shorts.

The bags contained 100 wraps of crack cocaine and 70 wraps of heroin worth £1,700. One of the mobile phones contained messages referring to making drug deals.

Rahman, of East India Dock Road, London, admitted two counts of possession to with intent to supply a class A drug.

On Friday (February 14) at Cambridge Crown Court he was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

DC Matt Smith said: "We conduct thorough searches of anyone believed to be in possession of drugs so there really is no safe hiding place, not even in your underwear.

"This arrest took a significant amount of drugs off the streets of Cambridgeshire."

