Suspected Cambridgeshire drug dealer jailed after police find heroin and crack inside his bottom

24 October, 2019 - 10:19
Drug dealer Abdi Hassan (pictured) who was suspected of working in Cambridgeshire has been jailed after heroin and crack was found inside his bottom. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Supplied/Cambs Cops

A drug dealer thought to be working in Cambridgeshire has been jailed after class A drugs were found inside his bottom.

Abdi Hassan was stopped by police officers after they suspected him of dealing drugs in Buchan Streen, Cambridge on Saturday, September 7.

The 23-year-old from London was searched and found with six mobile phones which were constantly ringing.

You may also want to watch:

Officers from the Southern Impact Team took Hassan to Parkside Police Station where a package containing crack cocaine and heroin was retrieved from his bottom.

Hassan pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday, October 16, he was jailed for three years and four months.

PC Tom Carden from the Southern Impact Team said: "This is a long sentence and should serve as a stark warning to anyone involved in county line drug dealing that if you are caught in Cambridgeshire, you could end up in prison.

"There is nowhere to hide in this county for drug dealers and those who seek to exploit the vulnerabilities of others."

