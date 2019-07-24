Advanced search

Drought damaged roads repair scheme continues in Prickwillow

24 July, 2019 - 17:10
Drought damaged roads in Prickwillow will see work get underway to repair them next month. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Drought damaged roads in Prickwillow are set to be repaired next month.

The last phase of the county council scheme is due to start on Mile End Road from Friday August 9.

Work will involve major road reconstruction, which will include making deep repairs down to the foundation layers.

Due to the extensive nature of the work, repairs will be carried out under a 24/7 road closure over six days- subject to weather conditions.

Mile End Road will be closed from 6am on Friday August 9, until 6pm on Wednesday August 14. The closure will be between Mildenhall Road junction and Sonrose Farm.

Once Mile End Road scheme is complete, work to resurface and make improvements to Mildenhall Road (A1101) will begin.

As both of these roads are close to each other, the two schemes have been scheduled to avoid clashes on the diversion route and to minimise disruption.

A signed diversion route will be in place, and access to properties for local residents will be maintained.

Diversion map and further information can be found on Cambridgeshire County Council's website: www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/droughtroads

Information about the Mildenhall Road scheme can be found here: www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/resurfacing-works/

