Couple flying high with new venture as they celebrate 20 years since launch of new business

PUBLISHED: 14:19 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:19 20 August 2020

Lynn and Kieron Parnell, co-directors of Logistics Partners Consultancy Ltd, are planning to disrupt the supply chain sector by carrying out inspections inside warehouses using cutting-edge airborne technology.

Lynn and Kieron Parnell, co-directors of Logistics Partners Consultancy Ltd, are planning to disrupt the supply chain sector by carrying out inspections inside warehouses using cutting-edge airborne technology.Picture; logistics partners

A Soham couple are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their tech in logistics business by expanding into drones.



Lynn and Kieron Parnell, co-directors of Logistics Partners Consultancy Ltd, plan to carry out inspections inside warehouses using airborne technology.

“Kieron has worked as a chartered engineer in the aerospace industry for 30 years – flight-testing and certifying aircraft such as the Harrier and Typhoon,” said Lynn, who founded the business in September 2000.

“He came on board with me last March and has recently acquired expertise in piloting drones.”

Having worked for logistics providers and software suppliers, Lynn decided at the turn of the millennium to set up her own consultancy to help customers introduce more efficient systems and technology. She at once secured a contract with Musgrave Group – Ireland’s largest grocery distributor – planning and implementing the currency conversion from pound to euro.



Logistics Partners’ varied client base has since grown to include ecommerce brands such as Temple Spa, as well as Heathrow Airport.

Lynn recently received industry recognition in the form of a finalist placing at the 2020 Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Awards for Excellence for her work at one of Europe’s largest construction sites at Battersea Power Station.

“We are delighted to have been acknowledged in the ‘Technology Innovation’ category for our contribution towards the restoration of the iconic Battersea Power Station,” said Lynn, who is a chartered fellow of the CILT.

“The timing of this news couldn’t be more perfect as we prepare to celebrate our 20-year anniversary.

“It is up there with so many highlights – including becoming a pro bono ambassador for the not-for-profit organisation Transaid, which aims to transform lives through safe, available, and sustainable transport. I am passionate about making sure everyone in our industry knows about them”

Operating out of their home in the centre of Soham, Lynn and Kieron are developing their new drone offering.

“I am proud of Lynn and all that she has accomplished since 2000,” said Kieron.

“It was a dream of ours to run the business together. Now we are co-directors, we are excited to explore what works best for the industry and launch a drone service that matches our customers’ requirements.”

The finals of the CILT Awards for Excellence have been postponed until March 2021.

