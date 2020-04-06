Video

Drummer sets up on front lawn and plays hour-long set for whole street amid coronavirus pandemic

Drummer Hugh Jorgan played a one hour live set for residents at Bellairs in Sutton on Saturday, April 4. Picture: Supplied Archant

Residents in a quiet Cambridgeshire village enjoyed a live music set from the comfort of their homes after a local drummer set up on his front lawn.

Band member Hugh Jorgan performed an hour-long show for his neighbours at Bellairs in Sutton on Saturday, April 4 but tunes could be heard streets away.

Performing songs such as ‘Pour Some Sutton On Me’ and ‘Sweet Neighbourhood of Mine’, the Iron Maiden tribute band lead drummer says he was inspired by Rome and Paris.

He said: “I had seen the videos on the news of the opera singer in Rome and the pianist in Paris performing on their balconies and thought it was an incredible thing to do to entertain their local communities during these trying times.

“I knew my drums could be heard from quite a distance so decided to set up on my front lawn and try to lift the spirit in my neighbourhood.”

What Hugh didn’t know was one of his neighbours, Kat Ellington, started live streaming his set to hundreds of viewers across the county and even the world.

More than 860 tuned into Kat’s Facebook Live video which shows villagers dancing and viewers making song suggestions from their homes.

She said: “ Hugh posted a slip of paper through our door explaining that he was going to be playing the drums at 2pm on Saturday and we could play along by attempting to guess the song.

“As a family, we, like everyone else at the moment are going a little crazy stuck indoors, not being able to see any of our family or friends so we were really excited to take part in this game.

“When huge began to play it was amazing! So uplifting. People in the street were coming out of their homes to watch with drinks and chairs, it was like our very own concert!

“People were singing, dancing and there was even a lady holding a banner! My son is 11 months old and he was bopping along too!

“Hugh brought a smile to so many of our faces. Same time next week Hugh?”

Hugh added: “I only found out nearing the end of my one-hour set that a resident was recording it and was being watched all over the village.

“Seeing the amount of views and amazing comments that Kat’s live stream video had gotten on social media really made me feel that I’d accomplished my goal, to lift peoples’ spirits.”

