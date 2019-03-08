Drivers speeding through Little Downham ignore speedwatch and put their foot down 'in some sort of defiance'

Speedwatch volunteers in Little Downham claimed motorists put their foot down in some sort of defiance of their efforts in trying to keep the village somewhere safe to live. Picture; ARCHIVE Archant

Drivers speeding through Little Downham ignored a speedwatch community group and sped up as they passed "in some sort of defiance".

That was the claim made today by villagers who were out last night trying to make a difference to their community by encouraging safer driver.

The speedwatch volunteers were thanked by organisers for "giving up their evening to run an impromptu session" but were left disappointed by the outcome. Out of 215 vehicles checked, 90 were found to be breaking the speeding limit - with 49 of them travelling so fast they will now get a cautionary letter in the post from Cambridgeshire Police.

"Once again we had vehicles speeding up as they passed in some form of symbol of defiance," reported one of the organisers.

"As ever thank you to the 125 drivers helping to keep the parish safer".

Other villagers have expressed concern in recent days about young drivers who might be racing through to head to the leisure village at Ely.

"Earlier this evening a black Audi A4 entered the village in excess of 70mph," wrote one person on a village Facebook group.

"Three people were being driven by a male. I had only just seen a little boy with his mum just cross the road where they hammered through.

"They then proceeded to almost cause a crash on Ely Road on their return journey.

"The leisure park seems to be attracting 'boy racers' who then extend their race into the village."