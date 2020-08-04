Police urge drivers to remove or hide valuables after reports of vehicle break-ins

Police in East Cambridgeshire have had 'mulitple' reports of vehicles being broken into and urges drivers to remove or hide valuable items from vehicles. Pictures:Policing East Cambridgeshire Policing East Cambridgeshire

Police are urging drivers to remove or hide valuables from vehicles following recent reports of break-ins.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Items which have been targeted range from expensive wallets and phones to packets of cigarettes.

Dog leads and harnesses have also been stolen.

You may also want to watch:

A post on the Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page said: “We’ve had multiple reports of vehicles being broken into over the past few days and we are urging you not to tempt thieves.”

It added: “Make sure anything valuable is hidden or removed from your vehicle when you leave it, regardless of how long you plan of leaving it for.”

Anyone who witnesses any suspicious behaviour is urged to report it to Cambridgeshire Police using its webchat service at www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.

If a crime is in progress, dial 999.