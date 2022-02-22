News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
'Everyone was so grateful' - drivers get fuel paid for by local company

Katie Woodcock

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 AM February 22, 2022
A total of £500 was gifted to drivers by Just Tyres at the Shell garage in Trumpington on February 17. 

Drivers filling up at a petrol station near Cambridge on Thursday (February 17) had their fuel paid for by a local company. 

A total of £500 was gifted to drivers at the Shell garage in Trumpington by Just Tyres, which has recently opened their new centre on Clifton Road in Cambridge.

It was all part of Random Acts of Kindness Day. 

At a time when fuel bills are escalating and everyone is feeling the ‘pinch at the pumps’, the kind act was ‘greatly welcomed’ by surprised car owners. 

“People’s reactions were fantastic and everyone was so grateful,” said divisional manager at Just Tyres, Simon Smith. 

“From a £10 top up to a full tank of fuel, we helped to bring a smile to over 15 people at the pumps. 

“They couldn’t quite believe it at first and they thought it was a joke, but when we explained it was for Random Acts of Kindness Day, they were overwhelmed.” 

