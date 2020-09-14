Advanced search

‘Please pay attention’: Firefighters urge motorists to keep front of station clear

14 September, 2020 - 16:01
Firefighters are urging motorists to keep the front of Ely Fire Station clear after several cars were spotted blocking engines from leaving. Picture: CambsFRS

Motorists are being urged to “pay attention” after several cars were stopped at a standstill on ‘Keep Clear’ lines outside Ely Fire Station.

Road works near the Egremont Street station are causing heavy traffic, with some drivers stopping in the area where fire engines exit in an emergency.

The Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has photographed a number of cars blocking the station and are reminding drivers that “every second counts”.

A spokesperson said: “Our fire engines can be called to an incident any time of day or night.

“This means we need constant access to our stations and for the roads outside them to be kept clear at all times.

“If you are caught in these traffic jams, please make sure you’re keeping the front of our fire station clear

“There are white lines on the road indicating the space we need kept clear.

“They might be faded, but they are still visible, so please pay attention to them if you’re stopping along this road.

“Blocking our stations could cause a delay, and in an emergency, every second counts. Help us help you!”

