Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

10 June, 2019 - 10:12
The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

A driver has been arrested after crashing their small van into a large telegraph pole at the weekend in Soham.

The driver of the blue Peugeot Bipper careered into a sign - pulling it out of the ground - before slamming into the telegraph pole.

When police officers arrived, the driver tested positive for cocaine as was arrested at the scene.

The small van was crushed in at the front, with damage to the front wheels. The driver's side wing mirror was left hanging off.

BCH Road Policing tweeted: "Single vehicle collision in Soham. Driver has tested positive for cocaine and has been arrested."

