Driver who killed cyclist in Cambridge is sentenced

17 July, 2019 - 11:20
A driver who killed a cyclist in Cambridge after failing to see him crossing the road has been sentenced. The 56-year-old turned right out of Sun Street onto Newmarket Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

A driver who killed a cyclist in Cambridge after failing to see him crossing the road has been sentenced.

Emma Featherstone, of Eachard Road, Cambridge, was driving her Ford C-Max in the city at around 9.15pm on November 29, 2017.

The 56-year-old turned right out of Sun Street onto Newmarket Road when she struck cyclist Anthony Whitten as he crossed the road.

Mr Whitten, 64, of Gilbert Road, Cambridge, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Featherstone was interviewed at the scene and admitted being the driver of the car but claimed she "just didn't see" the cyclist.

She was further voluntarily interviewed in March last year, where she made the same admissions.

She said she turned right at the junction while in first gear and at no point noticed Mr Whitten.

A collision investigation report concluded Featherstone had failed to look adequately before pulling out of the junction and she was later charged with causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

She pleaded guilty at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (July 15) and was handed a 12-month community order, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.

She was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.

PC Paul Gale, who investigated, said: "It's incredibly sad when we have to attend incidents where drivers have made a mistake resulting in tragedy.

"It is vital that people drive in a safe, considerate way in order to prevent awful instances like this occurring in the future.

"We attend these kinds of incidents far too often and many are completely avoidable."

