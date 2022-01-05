Drivers escape unhurt after A10 ditch crash
- Credit: Google Maps
Two drivers escaped serious injury after a crash caused one vehicle to enter a ditch off the A10.
Cambridgeshire Police were called to the A10 Ely Road, Chittering just before 7.30am today (Wednesday) after the crash, which blocked the road to motorists.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.27am today with reports of a collision southbound on Ely Road, Chittering involving two cars.
“One vehicle had ended up in a ditch as a result, but there were no reported injuries.
“As a result of the collision there was queuing traffic in the area.”
The drivers of a blue Peugeot car and a white Volkswagen Caddy van were unharmed following the crash and police later reopened the road.
The spokesperson added: “There are no details on the ages and genders of those involved.
"The earlier accident has now been cleared, although traffic queues may take a while to clear.”