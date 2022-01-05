News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Drivers escape unhurt after A10 ditch crash

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:16 AM January 5, 2022
Updated: 11:19 AM January 5, 2022
A10 between Chittering and Stretham

A driver ended up in a ditch after a crash on the A10 between Chittering and Stretham. - Credit: Google Maps

Two drivers escaped serious injury after a crash caused one vehicle to enter a ditch off the A10. 

Cambridgeshire Police were called to the A10 Ely Road, Chittering just before 7.30am today (Wednesday) after the crash, which blocked the road to motorists.  

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.27am today with reports of a collision southbound on Ely Road, Chittering involving two cars.  

“One vehicle had ended up in a ditch as a result, but there were no reported injuries.   

“As a result of the collision there was queuing traffic in the area.” 

The drivers of a blue Peugeot car and a white Volkswagen Caddy van were unharmed following the crash and police later reopened the road. 

The spokesperson added: “There are no details on the ages and genders of those involved. 

"The earlier accident has now been cleared, although traffic queues may take a while to clear.” 

Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Stretham News
Ely News

