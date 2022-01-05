A driver ended up in a ditch after a crash on the A10 between Chittering and Stretham. - Credit: Google Maps

Two drivers escaped serious injury after a crash caused one vehicle to enter a ditch off the A10.

Cambridgeshire Police were called to the A10 Ely Road, Chittering just before 7.30am today (Wednesday) after the crash, which blocked the road to motorists.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.27am today with reports of a collision southbound on Ely Road, Chittering involving two cars.

“One vehicle had ended up in a ditch as a result, but there were no reported injuries.

“As a result of the collision there was queuing traffic in the area.”

⚠️#A10 #Ely Road between #Stretham and #Chittering: DELAYS in both directions although greater southbound of approximately 3 miles due to reports of an RTC.



Please approach with caution and allow extra time for your journey. pic.twitter.com/a1FdMjOhHC — Cambs Travel News (@Cambs_Traffic) January 5, 2022

The drivers of a blue Peugeot car and a white Volkswagen Caddy van were unharmed following the crash and police later reopened the road.

The spokesperson added: “There are no details on the ages and genders of those involved.

"The earlier accident has now been cleared, although traffic queues may take a while to clear.”