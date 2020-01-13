Advanced search

Dangerous driver jailed after deliberately ramming a car with children inside

13 January, 2020 - 15:36
A dangerous driver who rammed a woman's car at least four times with her children in the vehicle has been jailed. This is the damage that was caused to the car. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

A dangerous driver who rammed a woman's car at least four times with her children in the vehicle has been jailed. This is the damage that was caused to the car. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

A dangerous driver who rammed a woman's car at least four times with her children in the vehicle has been jailed.

A dangerous driver who rammed a woman’s car at least four times with her children in the vehicle has been jailed. This is the damage that was caused to the car. Picture: CAMBS POLICEA dangerous driver who rammed a woman’s car at least four times with her children in the vehicle has been jailed. This is the damage that was caused to the car. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Bonnie Falco, 33, intentionally rammed the white Renault Clio while driving her brother's car - a black Volkswagen Golf, in Cambridge on August 22.

The victim was at The Mermaid Fish and Chip shop on Green End Road with her sister at about 6.40pm when Falco pulled in front of her car and asked her for a fight.

The woman, who knew Falco, declined and told her that she had her children in the car with her. She got in her car and drove away after Falco began walking towards her.

She was followed by Falco in the VW Golf, and once she reached the junction of Scotland Road the back of her car was rammed at least twice by Falco.

A dangerous driver who rammed a woman’s car at least four times with her children in the vehicle has been jailed. This is the damage that was caused to the car. Picture: CAMBS POLICEA dangerous driver who rammed a woman’s car at least four times with her children in the vehicle has been jailed. This is the damage that was caused to the car. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Falco then aggressively rammed the woman's car again, this time at least two times to the driver's side, which caused significant damage to the car and a smashed window.

Falco, of Beck Row, Bury St Edmunds, then left the scene and the police were called.

In police interview she denied intentionally ramming the car and said she didn't know the woman had her children in the vehicle with her.

She claimed she only rammed the woman's car because her own car was hit from behind.

A dangerous driver who rammed a woman’s car at least four times with her children in the vehicle has been jailed. This is the damage that was caused to the car. Picture: CAMBS POLICEA dangerous driver who rammed a woman’s car at least four times with her children in the vehicle has been jailed. This is the damage that was caused to the car. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

When challenged by officers that an independent witness had seen her ram the victim's car at least four times, Falco accused the witness of lying.

However, at a Cambridge Crown Court hearing last month (December), she pleaded guilty to criminal damage and dangerous driving on the day her trial was due to start.

PC Carl Brothwood, who investigated, said: "Falco put herself and other road users at risk by getting behind the wheel of her brother's car and driving the way she did.

"Both the victim and her children were understandably very frightened during this nasty incident.

"Falco thought she could drive dangerously and get away with it, but she was wrong and justice has now caught up with her.

"I'm glad we have managed to take her off the road and hope this sends a strong message that we will take positive action against bad drivers on the roads of Cambridgeshire."

Sentencing Falco at the same court on Friday (January 10), Judge Jonathan Cooper said he had to consider the appropriate sentence for someone who "deliberately rams a car with a child in it".

Handing her four months in prison, he added that "people must know that conduct like yours must lead to immediate custody".

Falco was also disqualified from driving for 19 months and ordered to complete an extended retest.

