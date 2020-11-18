Advanced search

Uninsured crash driver left passenger with a broken neck

PUBLISHED: 11:51 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 18 November 2020

A driver who left a woman with a broken neck after crashing his car into a lamppost has been jailed.This was the scene of the crash on the A10 at Stretham near Ely. Picture: CAMBS COPS

An uninsured driver left a woman with a broken neck after crashing his car during an argument, a court heard.

Aaran Brown, 28, had been to Ely and was heading to Cambridge on the A10.

He began waving his fists around, shouting and punching the inside of the car.

His temper got the better of him and he crashed onto the grass verge and into a lamppost.

Brown of Eldrida Drive, Warboys, was driving southbound on the A10 Cambridge Road, Stretham, on August 19 last year when he crashed.

He had two passengers in his car but became irate due to an earlier phone call.

The group had travelled to Ely but were returning to Cambridge.

At about 8.15pm he crashed: Brown was trapped with a broken leg.

His front seat passenger, a woman in her 20s, was pulled clear by the man sitting in the back together with help from passers-by.

She received life-changing injuries, which left her unable to work, unable to walk long distances and with severe neurotic pain.

Due to Brown’s injuries, a roadside breath test was not taken but a blood test was carried out at hospital about four hours later. It revealed there was cannabis in Brown’s system but it was under the legal limit.

Brown told officers he and his front seat passenger had argued just before the crash.

He was driving on an expired provisional licence and with no insurance at the time. The car had been lent to Brown by a friend who asked him to repair it while he was on holiday.

Brown failed to attend his police interview and served a postal requisition charging him with driving without due care and attention.

He was also charged with causing significant injury by dangerous driving, driving without a licence, and driving whilst uninsured.

Brown pleaded guilty on October 9 at Cambridge Crown Court and was sentenced at the same court on November 17 to 18 months in prison.

He was disqualified from driving for three years and nine months.

PC David Black said: “Brown was driving recklessly and without due care, letting anger get the better of him.

“He lost control of the vehicle and, as a result, the woman’s life will never be the same again. As well as this, he was driving with blatant disregard for the rules of the road – having no licence or insurance.

“I hope this sentence highlights our commitment to keeping our roads safe by bringing dangerous motorists to justice.”

