The crash occurred on the A10 and involved two vehicles - Credit: Archant

A driver was lucky to escape after a two car collision resulted in their vehicle bursting into flames.

On Monday, August 8 at 5.11pm a fire crew was called to the A10 near Waterbeach after receiving reports of a road traffic collision.

A crew of firefighters from Cambridge was sent to the collision, when they arrived at the scene they discovered two cars were involved in the collision and one of the two vehicles was on fire following the impact.

The firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 6.30pm.

The police were also called to the incident at 5.25pm following up on reports of a collision between two vehicles.

Officers also reported that one of the cars had been on fire.

Despite two vehicles being involved in the collision and one of the vehicles set aflame, there was no injuries reported by the police or fire crews who attended the RTC.