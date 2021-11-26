In a car v wall encounter in Littleport overnight, a driver escaped injury.

Police said the crash happened around 3am in Victoria Street.

“Thankfully no one was injured,” said a police spokesperson.

And once the driver was checked out, police were on their way, recording it simply in their books as an unfortunate but blameless incident.

The car was extensively damaged.

The same officers who dealt with the crash later posted a selection of photos showing where else their travels had taken them overnight.

“While most of us were tucked up in bed, officers were out on patrol across Stretham, Ely, Fordham, Haddenham, Soham, Wicken and Wilburton last night,” they posted to Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook group.

"While we don’t post on here every day, we are out and about each day at various times of the day and night responding to the things concerning you the most.”