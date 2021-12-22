Cambridge Road, Balsham, where a driver died after crashing into a ditch - Credit: Google

A man died after his car left the road and crashed into a ditch in Cambridgeshire.

It happened earlier today at Balsham near Cambridge today.

Police say they were called to Cambridge Road at 9.13am with reports a vehicle had left the road and come to rest in a ditch.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended but the driver of the car, a 30-year-old man from Balsham, died at the scene.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage in the moments leading up to it, is asked to contact police via their webchat service here

or call 101 quoting incident 108 of 22 December.