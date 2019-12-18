Driver cut out of van after crashing into trees in Haddenham

A driver had to be cut out of their van after crashing into trees in Haddenham.

Cambs Fire & Rescue Service crews were called to Ely Way at 7.34am on Tuesday December 17 and arrived to find a vehicle stuck in foliage.

Using specialist equipment, firefighters released one casualty from the van, who was left in the care of the ambulance service.

All crews returned to their stations by 8.45am.