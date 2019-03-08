Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

A driver who failed to stop for police and was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout near Littleport.

The motorist failed to stop for police on the A10 at Littleport and, after making off, the vehicle collided with the roundabout on the A10/A1101 junction.

Officers detained the driver, who then failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for driving under the influence.

A police spokesman said: "Luckily for both driver and his passenger, only slight injuries were sustained, and our colleagues at the East of England Ambulance Service transported them to hospital for a check over where they were given the all clear.

"The damage sustained to the vehicle shows just how lucky both were, and how lucky it is also no one else was involved. Driving under the influence will not be tolerated by officers and investigations are ongoing."