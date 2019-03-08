Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

PUBLISHED: 10:09 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 10 June 2019

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Archant

A driver who failed to stop for police and was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout near Littleport.

The motorist failed to stop for police on the A10 at Littleport and, after making off, the vehicle collided with the roundabout on the A10/A1101 junction.

You may also want to watch:

Officers detained the driver, who then failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for driving under the influence.

A police spokesman said: "Luckily for both driver and his passenger, only slight injuries were sustained, and our colleagues at the East of England Ambulance Service transported them to hospital for a check over where they were given the all clear.

"The damage sustained to the vehicle shows just how lucky both were, and how lucky it is also no one else was involved. Driving under the influence will not be tolerated by officers and investigations are ongoing."

Most Read

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Husband and wife carers who abused 88-year-old Ely woman jailed after her son set up cameras to catch them

A husband and wife who worked as carers have been jailed after admitting ill-treatment of a woman in Ely. PHOTO: Cambs Police

Littleport’s Phyllis, 92, knits bears to make vulnerable children in the Philippines smile

Phyllis Neal has knitted more than 120 bears over the past four years for vulnerable children in the Philippines. Picture: FFLUR SHEPPARD

Soham girl shares her story after caring for mum who died of cancer

Ely charity Centre 33 has shared the story of Toyah, from Soham, who looked after her mum since the age of 11 when her mum was diagnosed with cancer. Picture: CENTRE 33.

Most Read

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Husband and wife carers who abused 88-year-old Ely woman jailed after her son set up cameras to catch them

A husband and wife who worked as carers have been jailed after admitting ill-treatment of a woman in Ely. PHOTO: Cambs Police

Littleport’s Phyllis, 92, knits bears to make vulnerable children in the Philippines smile

Phyllis Neal has knitted more than 120 bears over the past four years for vulnerable children in the Philippines. Picture: FFLUR SHEPPARD

Soham girl shares her story after caring for mum who died of cancer

Ely charity Centre 33 has shared the story of Toyah, from Soham, who looked after her mum since the age of 11 when her mum was diagnosed with cancer. Picture: CENTRE 33.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Get your tickets now for Father’s Day family rave at The Maltings in Ely

Award-winning Big Fish Little Fish will return to Ely for a for a special Father’s Day family rave. Picture: DAVID DAVIES.

Which Norfolk farms can you visit on Open Farm Sunday?

Farms across Norfolk will be taking part in Open Farm Sunday on June 9. Pictured: Scenes from last year's event at Coston Hall Farm near Dereham. Picture: Chris Hill.

Rob Brydon will lead Swimming With Men cast at Hunstanton theatre

Swimming with Men comes to the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on Tuesday June 18 at 7.30pm.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists