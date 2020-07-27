Advanced search

Jail for driver who told police he couldn’t remember his name or date of birth when they stopped him for speeding

PUBLISHED: 12:55 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 27 July 2020

When Bozhidar Tsvetanov, 20, was stopped by officers in Rickwood Close, Mepal (pictured), on June 20, he told police that he couldn’t remember his name or date of birth. He has been jailed after pleading guilty to obstructing a constable and perverting the course of justice. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

An unlicensed driver who told police he couldn’t remember his name or date of birth when they stopped him has been jailed.

Bozhidar Tsvetanov, 20, was stopped by officers in Rickwood Close, on June 20 and, after finally giving a name and after running it through the system, officers discovered the person by that name was wanted for driving offences and had failed to appear at court.

The 20-year-old was arrested and questioned. He claimed he thought he’d been stopped for driving too fast and said he was in a rush to pick up his girlfriend as it was her birthday.

He said he had no licence and knew he was driving illegally, which is why he said he couldn’t remember his name.

It was only when officers later told Tsvetanov he would have to remain in custody over the weekend that he decided to come clean and explained he had given his brother’s name this time and a previous time, eight months earlier, when he had been stopped by police.

Tsvetanov, of Second Drove, Little Downham, pleaded guilty to obstructing a constable and perverting the course of justice and was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on July 22. He was also banned from driving for 13 months.

PC Adriana Leaver Hernandez, who investigated, said: “Tsvetanov thought he could get away with giving us false details, but he couldn’t.

“He showed a lack of consideration for other road users and I am glad justice has been served.”

