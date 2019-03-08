Advanced search

'Unsteady driver' caught three-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit stopped by police officers in Ely

PUBLISHED: 11:57 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 10 June 2019

This driver was three-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit and was stopped in Ely. Picture: TWITTER / BCH ROAD POLICING

A driver was caught three-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit by police officers in Ely.

A member of the public reported the driver after they were spotted mounting the kerb and driving erratically through the city on Wednesday, June 5.

The unsteady offender had to be helped into the back of the police car after they were pulled over and breathalysed.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Yesterday a member of the public reported someone driving erratically in Ely.

"Officers stopped and breathalysed the unsteady driver, who was found to be three and a half times over the legal limit. We can't be everywhere but we could be anywhere."

A spokesman for BCH Road Policing Unit said: "Reports [came in] from a member of the public of a vehicle all over the road and mounting the kerb in Ely.

"[The vehicle was] located and an unsteady driver [was] helped into the back of our car. At three-and-a-half the legal limit, this driver will be staying with us for a while."

