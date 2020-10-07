Advanced search

Video

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Blu Hydrangea backs county council’s Covid-19 campaign

PUBLISHED: 16:04 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 07 October 2020

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Blu Hydrangea has backed Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council’s #CancelCovid campaign. Picture: Ian West/PA Images

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Blu Hydrangea has backed Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council’s #CancelCovid campaign. Picture: Ian West/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season one star Blu Hydrangea has backed the county council’s ‘Cancel Covid’ campaign and has a message for residents.

Gothy Kendoll, Cheryl Hole, Crystal, Blu Hydrangea, Scaredy Kat, Sum Ting Wong of RuPaul's Drag Race (left to right) attending the National Television Awards 2020. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA ImagesGothy Kendoll, Cheryl Hole, Crystal, Blu Hydrangea, Scaredy Kat, Sum Ting Wong of RuPaul's Drag Race (left to right) attending the National Television Awards 2020. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Images

Blu is the latest celebrity to help Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council promote public safety amid the coronavirus crisis.

The fifth-place finisher sports neon green hair and a flashy blue and purple outfit as she explains the importance of washing your hands and wearing a mask.

Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, has spearheaded the campaign.

MORE: County and city councils launch ‘Cancel Covid’ campaign to urge more to follow rules

Blu Hydrangea attending the RuPaul Drag race premiere in London. Picture: Ian West/PA ImagesBlu Hydrangea attending the RuPaul Drag race premiere in London. Picture: Ian West/PA Images

She said: “Residents have been working hard to follow the guidance and get a handle of the spread of the virus across our communities.

“However, coronavirus remains an issue for us all with cases rising nationally.

“As such, it is great to have public figures encouraging our communities to keep following the guidance.

“It is crucial that we continue to wash hands regularly for 20 seconds, wear face coverings in public enclosed spaces, and keep 2m apart from those outside of our households.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Restaurant fully booked for two Sundays after Twitter post of Sunday roast goes viral

The Anchor Inn in Burwell is fully booked for the next two Sundays thanks to a Twitter post showing a picture of a diner's Sunday roast that went viral with more than 2,100 retweets and 21,800 likes. Picture: TWITTER/HOLLY JOHNSON

Member of the public finds body of missing man in Fen village after two weeks missing

The body of missing man Robert Cornell was discovered in the village of Fen Ditton by a member of the public. Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Blu Hydrangea backs county council’s Covid-19 campaign

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Blu Hydrangea has backed Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council’s #CancelCovid campaign. Picture: Ian West/PA Images

Greene King to axe 800 staff and close some sites permanently amid fall-out from Covid-19 crisis

One of Greene King's flagship pubs, the Isle of Ely, has created a buzz since it opened on Ely leisure park. Greene King has not revealed which of its pubs are threatened by its decision to close some sites and axe jobs. Picture: ARCHANT

Man describes terrifying moment he faced an oncoming train in near miss at level crossing

Gary Grimson says he had a near miss with a train at Holt Fen level crossing in Little Thetford. Picture: Google Maps