RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Blu Hydrangea backs county council’s Covid-19 campaign

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Blu Hydrangea has backed Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council’s #CancelCovid campaign. Picture: Ian West/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season one star Blu Hydrangea has backed the county council’s ‘Cancel Covid’ campaign and has a message for residents.

Gothy Kendoll, Cheryl Hole, Crystal, Blu Hydrangea, Scaredy Kat, Sum Ting Wong of RuPaul's Drag Race (left to right) attending the National Television Awards 2020. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Images Gothy Kendoll, Cheryl Hole, Crystal, Blu Hydrangea, Scaredy Kat, Sum Ting Wong of RuPaul's Drag Race (left to right) attending the National Television Awards 2020. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Images

Blu is the latest celebrity to help Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council promote public safety amid the coronavirus crisis.

The fifth-place finisher sports neon green hair and a flashy blue and purple outfit as she explains the importance of washing your hands and wearing a mask.

Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, has spearheaded the campaign.

Blu Hydrangea attending the RuPaul Drag race premiere in London. Picture: Ian West/PA Images Blu Hydrangea attending the RuPaul Drag race premiere in London. Picture: Ian West/PA Images

She said: “Residents have been working hard to follow the guidance and get a handle of the spread of the virus across our communities.

“However, coronavirus remains an issue for us all with cases rising nationally.

“As such, it is great to have public figures encouraging our communities to keep following the guidance.

“It is crucial that we continue to wash hands regularly for 20 seconds, wear face coverings in public enclosed spaces, and keep 2m apart from those outside of our households.”