Police close Downham Road in Ely after one-vehicle collision
PUBLISHED: 15:26 09 May 2019
Archant
Downham Road in Ely is closed following a one-vehicle collision.
Downham Road in Ely is closed following a one-vehicle collision this afternoon. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Police were called to the scene at 1.52pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle.
Officers are currently on scene, together with paramedics and firefighters.
Details of injuries are unclear at this stage and motorists are being advised to avoid the area as the road is likely to be closed for some time.