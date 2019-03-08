Wildlife cameraman's visit goes down a storm at King's Ely Junior

Wildlife cameraman Doug Allan's visit goes down a storm at King's Ely Junior. Picture: KING'S ELY. Archant

An award-winning wildlife photographer and cameraman shared stories of his adventures when he visited an Ely school.

Pupils and staff at King's Ely Junior were in their element when they got to meet Doug Allan.

Doug, who received the Fuchs Medal and the Polar Medal (twice), was guest of honour at King's Ely Junior's prizegiving and service of thanksgiving, which took place in Ely Cathedral.

Hundreds of students, staff, families and friends of King's Ely attended the service, where Doug shared stories of his adventures before presenting pupils with prizes for academic achievement, progress and contribution.

Doug, who is a biologist who spent 10 years with the British Antarctic Survey before becoming a natural history cameraman and presenter, also stayed behind after the service and met students who asked him all sorts of questions. He also signed copies of his latest book, Freeze Frame.

He has won awards for his photography, on programmes including The Blue Planet, Planet Earth, Life, Human Planet and Frozen Planet.