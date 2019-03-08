'We are the lucky ones' - double diamond wedding anniversary celebrations for Soham sisters

It was a double diamond wedding anniversary for two sisters from Soham who celebrated 60 years of marriage. Elaine and Brian (left) and Shirley and Philip (right). Picture: FAMILY Archant

It was a double diamond wedding anniversary for two sisters from Soham who celebrated 60 years of marriage to the loves of their lives.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elaine and Shirley both married their husbands Brian and Philip at Soham Baptist Church in 1959 with receptions at Soham Village College.

But the year of marriage is not all they have in common - they both went on to have two sons a short time apart from each other.

Elaine and Brian Cooper, both 82, married on June 6 1959 while Shirley and Philip Howe, both 83, married four months earlier on February 21.

Elaine, who now lives in Ely, said: "We were all in Soham as teenagers going to dances together.

"We'd met at an event on the August Bank Holiday when we were 18, but then Brian had to go away for national service for two years in the October but he still came home most weekends.

"We hired a car for our honeymoon and then went to Devon and Cornwall.

"Shirley had been going out with Philip for sometime and then they made a quick decision to get married in the February of that year and then we followed shortly after."

The sisters and their families remained close over the years, spending Christmases together and seeing their sons Paul, Tim, Andrew and Ian grow up.

Elaine worked at Magnetic Devices in Newmarket while Shirley was a school administrator. Brian was an engineer for BT while Philip was an electrician.

You may also want to watch:

The secret to a long marriage, Elaine said, was "give and take" and remembering just how lucky they are.

"We have always worked together and tried to be understanding," she said.

"It does not feel like 60 years at all. We enjoy each others company and both of us have good families.

"Over the years we have had lovely holidays together and cruises as well as meeting the grandchildren at university and going to Devon to see my our son Tim.

"We are the lucky ones."

To celebrate their diamond wedding anniversaries, the couples booked out The Old Hall in Stuntney.

Elaine continued: "We both had a telegram from the Queen and two cakes.

"The boys gave a speech and the Brian got up and said that when he first saw me he knew I was the one he wanted.

"It was a fantastic occasion and so lovely to get the family all together and afterwards we wandered around the grounds.

"Everyone said roll on the 70th anniversary for another celebration."