Donation from Ely Heligoland 39 team towards Bomber Command archive project

PUBLISHED: 14:19 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 21 June 2019

Donation towards Bomber Command archive project thanks to Ely team. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Archant

A donation of £75 was handed over to the University of Lincoln from the Heligoland 39 project team.

The money will go towards the cultural heritage studies/IBCC digital archive to support their work in recording the history of the Bomber Command.

More than 55,000 young men died flying with Bomber Command during World War Two.

RAF Bomber Command controlled the RAF's bomber forces from 1936 to 1968.

The university now hope to tell the tales of those who lived through the aerial bombing campaigns.

They have been digitised and preserved for future generations in a new digital archive.

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse presented the cheque to Heather Hughes from the university along with H39 leader Jack Waterfall.

The Battle of Heligoland Bight and the tragic loss of so many airmen would change the course of the air war - forcing bomber command to rethink their tactics switching from day to night-time bombing raids.

The aim of the H39 project is to find as many relatives of those that took part in this battle to share memorabilia, and ensure that their relative's service is remembered.

