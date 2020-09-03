Committee members ‘floored’ by village hall transformation thanks to donation

The previously “tatty” Mepal Village Hall has been transformed thanks to a funding grant of £11,000 from the Mick George Community Fund, administered through Grantscape. This is the floor from the south. Picture: MEPAL VILLAGE HALL COMMITTEE PLEASANCE

A “tatty” village hall has been transformed thanks to a funding grant of nearly £11,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The previously “tatty” Mepal Village Hall has been transformed thanks to a funding grant of £11,000 from the Mick George Community Fund, administered through Grantscape. This is the floor from the north Picture: MEPAL VILLAGE HALL COMMITTEE The previously “tatty” Mepal Village Hall has been transformed thanks to a funding grant of £11,000 from the Mick George Community Fund, administered through Grantscape. This is the floor from the north Picture: MEPAL VILLAGE HALL COMMITTEE

Members of Mepal Village Hall Committee received the cash injection from the Mick George Community Fund, administered through Grantscape.

David Stazicker, Mepal Village Hall Management Committee secretary, said: “The old floor was long past its sell-by, with tattered vinyl tiles in the main area, badly worn wood-block in another, and shabby carpet tiles, no longer securely glued in place, in another.

You may also want to watch:

“This all looked tatty, had different levels, and was a problem to keep clean.”

MORE: Sports clubs receive generous donation thanks to Mick George fund

Now, though, he says there is “elegant oak wood-block throughout, all on one level.

Mepal Village Hall Committee chairman Allen Sallis added: “The transformation will enable us to offer so much more by way of social activities to the residents of Mepal and surrounding villages - particularly dancing, carpet bowls, keep fit programmes, indoor sports.”