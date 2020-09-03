Advanced search

Committee members ‘floored’ by village hall transformation thanks to donation

PUBLISHED: 06:00 04 September 2020

The previously “tatty” Mepal Village Hall has been transformed thanks to a funding grant of £11,000 from the Mick George Community Fund, administered through Grantscape. This is the floor from the south. Picture: MEPAL VILLAGE HALL COMMITTEE

PLEASANCE

A “tatty” village hall has been transformed thanks to a funding grant of nearly £11,000.

Members of Mepal Village Hall Committee received the cash injection from the Mick George Community Fund, administered through Grantscape.

David Stazicker, Mepal Village Hall Management Committee secretary, said: “The old floor was long past its sell-by, with tattered vinyl tiles in the main area, badly worn wood-block in another, and shabby carpet tiles, no longer securely glued in place, in another.

“This all looked tatty, had different levels, and was a problem to keep clean.”

Now, though, he says there is “elegant oak wood-block throughout, all on one level.

Mepal Village Hall Committee chairman Allen Sallis added: “The transformation will enable us to offer so much more by way of social activities to the residents of Mepal and surrounding villages - particularly dancing, carpet bowls, keep fit programmes, indoor sports.”

