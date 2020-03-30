Advanced search

LETTER: Trump is spot on to call COVID-19 the ‘Chinese virus’

PUBLISHED: 10:11 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:20 30 March 2020

Barry Colling

US president Donald Trump. Pic: Steffan Rousseau/PA Wire.

US president Donald Trump. Pic: Steffan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Archant

Donald trump was recently lambasted for referring to the “Chinese virus” but he was spot on. He is not a racist and speaks the truth. The Chinese were well aware of the possible consequences but chose to ignore it.

They even forced the scientists to close down and banned further experiments, refused further tests and destroyed samples.

The Chinese originally claimed this virus was caused by bats who passed it onto snakes and finally infecting humans, presumably hoping to be exonerated from blame.

This was nothing but a load of lying garbage! Bats and snakes were certainly involved, along with many other wild animals, but only because they were being consumed by people at wet markets, often uncooked, with blood splattering everywhere, with no hygiene measures in place, which led to rampant cross contamination. Hence infection appeared (what a surprise!)

You may also want to watch:

Their ironically named ‘Wild Life Protection Law 2018’ gave no protection whatsoever and merely made things worse by encouraging more breeding, thus providing extra “wet food” and viruses flourished.

This is exactly what happened with the SARS outbreak. Had China acted more responsibly then the current coronavirusCovid19 pandemic would probably have produced up to 95 per cent less global victims.

So the Chinese authorities were fully aware of the potential hazards associated with wet markets about two years ago and did absolutely nothing to stop it.

In all liklihood they would never have admitted this time if they could have got away with it.

Their government cannot be trusted and I believe we should avoid adopting their G5 Haweii technology.

BARRY COLLING, Witchford

Most Read

LETTER: Trump is spot on to call COVID-19 the ‘Chinese virus’

US president Donald Trump. Pic: Steffan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Fordham farmer calls for dog walkers to be responsible during coronavirus pandemic

Gemma Maxwell (left) with her son Douglas at Moor Farm in Fordham. Picture: GEMMA MAXWELL

LETTER: From day one the UK government has failed to act quickly enough to deal with coronavirus crisis

Reader John Smithee says that

Bodies of elderly man and woman found in village home sparks detective investigation

Bodies of a man and woman, both in their 70s, were found in a South Cambridgeshire village home on March 25. Picture: Archant

Parking restrictions across Cambridge to be relaxed due to coronavirus pandemic

Parking restrictions in Cambridge will be relaxed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PEXELS

Most Read

LETTER: Trump is spot on to call COVID-19 the ‘Chinese virus’

US president Donald Trump. Pic: Steffan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Fordham farmer calls for dog walkers to be responsible during coronavirus pandemic

Gemma Maxwell (left) with her son Douglas at Moor Farm in Fordham. Picture: GEMMA MAXWELL

LETTER: From day one the UK government has failed to act quickly enough to deal with coronavirus crisis

Reader John Smithee says that

Bodies of elderly man and woman found in village home sparks detective investigation

Bodies of a man and woman, both in their 70s, were found in a South Cambridgeshire village home on March 25. Picture: Archant

Parking restrictions across Cambridge to be relaxed due to coronavirus pandemic

Parking restrictions in Cambridge will be relaxed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PEXELS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Cambridge Folk Festival has been cancelled due to coronavirus

The Cambridge Folk Festival has been cancelled

Fordham farmer calls for dog walkers to be responsible during coronavirus pandemic

Gemma Maxwell (left) with her son Douglas at Moor Farm in Fordham. Picture: GEMMA MAXWELL

LETTER: From day one the UK government has failed to act quickly enough to deal with coronavirus crisis

Reader John Smithee says that

LETTER: Trump is spot on to call COVID-19 the ‘Chinese virus’

US president Donald Trump. Pic: Steffan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Young farmer Freddie from Pymoor impresses to win top apprentice award

Freddie Williams from Pymoor came runner-up in the Suffolk Agricultural Apprentice of the Year awards. Picture: SUPPLIED
Drive 24