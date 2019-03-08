Advanced search

Musician brings 'The Classical Ukulele through 500 Years' recital to Babylon Gallery in Ely

PUBLISHED: 09:42 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 23 July 2019

Donald Bousted will perform his recital The Classical Ukulele through 500 Years at the Babylon Gallery in Ely on Sunday July 28. Picture: BABYLON GALLERY.

Composer, guitarist, film maker and ukulele advocate Donald Bousted will perform his recital The Classical Ukulele through 500 Years at the Babylon Gallery in Ely on Sunday July 28.

In his recital, Donald will play music from the medieval, renaissance, baroque and classical periods as well as new music for the ukulele by Samantha Muir and Jake Shimabukuro.

As a guitarist, he has performed at venues such as St. Martin-in-the-Fields and St. John Smiths' Square in London and he has broadcast on Classic FM.

His compositions have been performed internationally and recorded onto CD. His films have featured in gallery settings and mixed-media events and have been broadcast on Sky TV.

He has lived in Norfolk since 2018 where he teaches privately through 'Improve your Guitar Playing' and in schools.

Admission to the concert, which starts at 4.30pm, is free but there will be a retiring collection for Childline, which is administered by NSPCC.

To reserve your place, email donaldbousted@icloud.com

