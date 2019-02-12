Advanced search

LETTER: Here’s what I think of 15 year old Shamima Begum who left her London home to join Syrian Jihadis but now wants to return to UK.

PUBLISHED: 15:04 18 February 2019

Ms Begum was 15 and living in Bethnal Green, London, when she left the UK in 2015. Picture; PA

Archant

Four years ago, 15 year old Shamima Begum left her London home to join Syrian Jihadis but now wants to return to the UK.

She also happens to be nine months pregnant, which is no coincidence.

The demise of her other two children does not seem to be bothering her conscience either. She expresses no remorse or regrets at the violence she has witnessed, or possibly participated in.

Neither was she at all fazed (her own words) at finding human heads discarded in bins. Understandably, her cavalier and complacent attitude caused outrage in our own country.

I believe her motives for coming back here may be far more sinister than mere nostalgia or impending motherhood.

She probably appreciated that if she gets pregnant again she will have nine months grace to conjure up and execute her plan to gain public sympathy thus getting free NHS maternity treatment and to enjoy British hospitality whilst simultaneously assuming that the odds of her deportation would be virtually nil.

Then she would be conveniently placed to set up a sleeper cell to wreak havoc anywhere at all in the UK, being well aware that Daesh fighting forces is dwindling fast, and is precisely what undercover extremists are already doing all over Europe. Sleeper cells may already be established in the UK. President Trump recently withdrew his troops as he knew that IS are almost finished.

I am also highly suspicious how she managed to flee to a safe refugee camp when it is common knowledge that leaving the caliphate was practically impossible, which leads me to hypothesize that her apparent “escape”, was deliberately engineered.

It could subsequently facilitate her repatriation to our shores, when she could provide false information under interrogation and feed back damaging data to her apparent liberators.

To allow her back here would be a huge error of judgement and could open the flood gates to dozens more of disillusioned fighters or brides. At the very least, her passport should be withdrawn and prosecuted for membership of a proscribed organization plus imprisonment. Her latest neonate should be placed into anonymous adoption.

Barry Colling

Witchford.

