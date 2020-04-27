Domestic abuser who strangled his girlfriend and smashed her head against cabinet jailed

Marcus Kazeem (pictured) strangled his girlfriend and smashed her head against a cabinet before saying he wanted to kill her. Picture: Cambs Cops Cambs Cops

A man who “wanted to kill” his girlfriend after strangling her and smashing her head against a cabinet has been jailed for 14 months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Marcus Kazeem (pictured) strangled his girlfriend and smashed her head against a cabinet before saying he wanted to kill her. Picture: Cambs Cops Marcus Kazeem (pictured) strangled his girlfriend and smashed her head against a cabinet before saying he wanted to kill her. Picture: Cambs Cops

Marcus Kazeem of Capper Road, Waterbeach, started a relationship with the woman in January this year before things turned sour just one month later.

A court heard how on the afternoon of February 9, Kazeem attacked the woman for the first time.

The pair were at Kazeem’s friend’s house in Cambourne when Kazeem thought his girlfriend was looking at his friend.

He took offence and slapped her round the face with enough force to split the woman’s lip and bruise her cheek.

Eight days later, in the early hours of February 17, the pair were heading to see Kazeem’s friend.

Kazeem was driving but suddenly became angry and grabbed his girlfriend round the face and squeezed her cheeks.

On March 14, the pair had an argument which resulted in Kazeem throwing a television at his girlfriend and causing her injuries consistent with actual bodily harm (ABH).

The attack took place on the morning of March 20 at Kazeem’s house after he became angry at a comment by his girlfriend.

He grabbed the woman’s ponytail and smashed her head into a cabinet. The woman pushed Kazeem away but he grabbed her hair again, pulled her to the floor and dragged her towards a sofa.

He threw the woman on the sofa and pinned her down. Kazeem then placed both hands on her throat and began strangling her.

He grabbed her phone and shouted he “just wanted to kill” her. The woman managed to flee the house and call police.

Kazeem was arrested and in police interview denied ever assaulting his girlfriend. He denied throwing a TV in her direction, and instead claimed he had “nudged” it during an argument.

However, at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (April 24) Kazeem pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and three counts of assault by beating.

DC Steve Surtees, who investigated, said: “Kazeem’s attacks on his girlfriend must have been nothing short of terrifying for her.

“No person should have to suffer this kind of abuse. I would like to applaud her bravery in coming forward and encourage anyone else suffering from domestic abuse to do the same.

“Tackling domestic abuse is one of our main priorities and I hope this sends a clear message that we are there for victims and will do all we can to protect them.”

Kazeem was sentenced on the same day and handed a total of 14 months in prison. He was also given a restraining order, to run indefinitely, preventing him from contacting his victim.

Anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse is urged to contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247.

For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse.