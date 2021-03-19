Firefighters to the rescue as dog saved from house fire
Published: 2:50 PM March 19, 2021
A dog was saved by firefighters after a house caught fire.
The dog was rescued from a property in Mepal after a fire broke out yesterday afternoon (Thursday).
Nobody was injured in the blaze.
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 3.20pm, one crew from Chatteris and the south roaming fire engine were called to a house fire on Meadow Way, Mepal.
“Crews arrived to find a fire in the kitchen of the bungalow.
“Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, before using a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.”
Cambs Fire said the cause of the fire was accidental.
