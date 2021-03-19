Published: 2:50 PM March 19, 2021

A dog was saved by firefighters after a house caught fire.

A dog was saved by firefighters after a house caught fire.

The dog was rescued from a property in Mepal after a fire broke out yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 3.20pm, one crew from Chatteris and the south roaming fire engine were called to a house fire on Meadow Way, Mepal.

“Crews arrived to find a fire in the kitchen of the bungalow.

“Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, before using a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.”

Cambs Fire said the cause of the fire was accidental.



