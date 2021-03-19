News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Firefighters to the rescue as dog saved from house fire

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:50 PM March 19, 2021   
Cambs firefighters rescue dog from Mepal house fire

Two crews from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service rescued a dog from a house fire on Meadow Way, Mepal. - Credit: Google Maps

A dog was saved by firefighters after a house caught fire. 

The dog was rescued from a property in Mepal after a fire broke out yesterday afternoon (Thursday). 

Nobody was injured in the blaze. 

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 3.20pm, one crew from Chatteris and the south roaming fire engine were called to a house fire on Meadow Way, Mepal.  

“Crews arrived to find a fire in the kitchen of the bungalow. 

“Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, before using a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.” 

Cambs Fire said the cause of the fire was accidental. 


