Sausage dog rescued from wine rack
- Credit: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE
A sausage dog had to be rescued after she got stuck in a wine rack.
Fire crews came to the aid of Millie the Dachshund who got into a spot of bother at her home in Waterbeach on Monday August 2.
The south roaming fire engine and its team were among those who assisted with the animal rescue on Jubilee Close.
When they arrived shortly after 5pm, crews found her stuck in a wine rack - however, they do not know how she got there.
Firefighters used cutters to release her from the rack and she was soon back into the arms of her owners.
It took roughly 30 minutes to free Millie, according to Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service.
The crews left the incident shortly after 5.30pm.
One person commended the fire service for the quick rescue, saying: "They did a first-class job. If I was the owner I would have been very worried.
"Thanks again for helping this four-legged friend."